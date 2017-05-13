Nicondra: Nice, but warm Mother's Day

Saturday turned out to be a great day after a few early morning clouds the sun appeared and it was gorgeous. The humidity even managed to stay mostly in check.

Mother's Day will be just as nice with sunny skies and warm and dry conditions. Highs will climb into the lower to mid 80's.

Plenty of sunshine and warm conditions will continue under a ridge of high pressure. As the week progresses the skies will stay dry, but summer-like humidity will start to creep in by mid-week.

The end of the week will definitely have an early summer feel. There's no major chances for rain foreseen for at least the next seven days.

-Nicondra Norwood

