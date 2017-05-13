Nicondra: Nice, but warm Mother's Day

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.more>>
Warm and sunny weather will continue today, and air quality conditions have improved slightly. Highs will be in the mid-80s. Clouds and some humidity will return on Thursday ahead of a cold front. The front will bring a chance for scattered showers and a stray storm or two on Friday, but sunny skies will return just in time for the weekend. Mother's Day looks warm and sunny with highs in the low to mid-80s. Looking ahead to next week it appears the area will stay dry but...more>>
There is an air quality alert in effect through midnight Monday. The air is “unhealthy for sensitive groups” which include the elderly and those with respiratory diseases. Those affected should avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or exertion. Nice weather will continue through most of the workweek. Expect sunny conditions with highs in the mid-80s. Overnight lows will fall into the 60s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain. The next rain chance will not arrive until Friday ...more>>
After a nice, cool start across the area, temperatures will rise into the mid-70s under fine sunshine. A brisk breeze will continue today but start to relax over the weekend. Sunshine is expected for the entire weekend. Highs will be in the upper 70s Saturday and low 80s Sunday. Early morning temperatures will be cool with mostly 50s and a few 40s on the north shore. Sunny, warm, and dry weather continues through at least the middle of next week with slowly warming temperatur...more>>
