Nicondra: Gorgeous Mother's Day

Written by: Nicondra Norwood, Meteorologist
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

Lots of sunshine and warm conditions as we celebrate Mom, Sunday. Temperatures are a bit on the warm side with highs in the middle 80's. Pleasant conditions will continue through this evening with temperatures falling through the 70's into the 60's for lows.

Plenty of sunshine and warm conditions will continue under a ridge of high pressure. As the week progresses the skies will stay dry, but summer-like humidity will start to creep in by mid-week.

The end of the week will definitely have an early summer feel. There's no major chances for rain foreseen for at least the next seven days.

For updates on-the-go and all day long, download the FOX 8 Weather App or call our Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

-Nicondra Norwood

    Warm and sunny weather will continue today, and air quality conditions have improved slightly. Highs will be in the mid-80s. Clouds and some humidity will return on Thursday ahead of a cold front. The front will bring a chance for scattered showers and a stray storm or two on Friday, but sunny skies will return just in time for the weekend. Mother's Day looks warm and sunny with highs in the low to mid-80s. Looking ahead to next week it appears the area will stay dry but...

    more>>

