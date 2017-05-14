Nicondra: Gorgeous Mother's Day

Lots of sunshine and warm conditions as we celebrate Mom, Sunday. Temperatures are a bit on the warm side with highs in the middle 80's. Pleasant conditions will continue through this evening with temperatures falling through the 70's into the 60's for lows.

Plenty of sunshine and warm conditions will continue under a ridge of high pressure. As the week progresses the skies will stay dry, but summer-like humidity will start to creep in by mid-week.

The end of the week will definitely have an early summer feel. There's no major chances for rain foreseen for at least the next seven days.

For updates on-the-go and all day long, download the FOX 8 Weather App or call our Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

-Nicondra Norwood

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.