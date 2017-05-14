Four arrested after man, young girl hit by paint gun pellets near the Beauregard monument

New Orleans police say a nine-year-old girl and a 41-year-old man were injured near the P.G.T. Beauregard monument after being struck by pellets fired from a paintball gun fired from a passing vehicle.

Officers responded to the scene Sunday, just before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Wisner Boulevard and Lelong Drive.

According to police, the girl suffered bruises after the pellets hit her in both the forearm and shoulder. The man was struck in the groin.

Police learned the pellets were fired from a dark-colored Jeep that came from North Carrollton Avenue. The vehicle then drove away.

Police say that a witness who was behind the Jeep, followed the vehicle to a parking lot at the intersection of Deplessis and St. Denis Streets. The witness then flagged down a nearby officer and told police of what they saw. The officers searched the vehicle and found a paintball gun and accessories.

Police arrested a 15-year-old boy, who investigators say fired the paintball gun at the victims. He was booked with two counts of simple battery.

Also arrested was a 16-year-old boy who was booked with two counts of accessory to simple battery.

Police also arrested 17-year-old Clarence McMiller and 18-year-old Jadon Dawson. Both were booked with two counts each of accessory to simple battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The injuries to both victims are considered minor. Both were examined on scene by EMS but refused additional treatment.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

