NOPD: Man, young girl struck by paint gun pellets near City Park entrance

New Orleans police say a nine-year-old girl and a 41-year-old man were both injured after being struck by pellets fired from a paintball gun.more>>
There are allegations of excessive force in Terrebonne Parish, after a man allegedly fired two shots at a dog.more>>
Families around New Orleans gathered this Mother's Day in backyards and at restaurants to pay tribute to mom. But in the Seventh Ward, there was a tribute like no other, in honor of a woman who recently died after a mass Mother's day shooting four years ago.more>>
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.more>>
Lots of sunshine and warm conditions as we celebrate Mom, Sunday. Temperatures are a bit on the warm side with highs in the middle 80's.more>>
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.more>>
