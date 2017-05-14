NOPD: Man, young girl struck by paint gun pellets near City Park entrance

New Orleans police say a nine-year-old girl and a 41-year-old man were injured after being struck by pellets fired from a paintball gun. Officers responded to the scene Saturday, just before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Wisner Boulevard and Lelong Drive.

According to police, the girl suffered bruising after being struck by the pellets in both the forearm and shoulder. The man was struck in the groin.

Investigators learned that the pellets were allegedly fired from a dark-colored Jeep that was traveling towards the intersection from North Carrollton Avenue. The vehicle then drove away.

Police say that a witness who was behind the Jeep, followed the vehicle to a parking lot at the intersection of Deplessis and St. Denis Streets. The witness then flagged down a nearby officer and notified police of what they witnessed. The officers searched the vehicle and found a paintball gun and accessories.

As a result of the investigation, officers arrested a 15-year-old boy, who police identify as the one responsible for firing the paintball gun at the victims. He was booked with two counts of simple battery. Also arrested was a 16-year-old boy who was booked with two counts of accessory to simple battery. Police also arrested 17-year-old Clarence McMiller and 18-year-old Jadon Dawson. Both were booked with two counts each of accessory to simple battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The injuries to both victims are considered minor and both individuals were examined on scene by EMS.

If you have any additional information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

