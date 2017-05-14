Seniors lead Green Wave to win over Houston

Sunday was a festive day for Tulane baseball, as the program honored its senior class and celebrated Mother's Day amid an 11-4 win over Houston in the final American Athletic Conference home game of the season at Greer Field at Turchin Stadium.

All seven senior position players recorded a hit, as the departing group totaled 14 hits, eight RBIs and scored all 11 runs for the Green Wave (24-28, 11-10 American). Jarret DeHart and Hunter Williams led the way, as DeHart finished 4-for-5 with four RBI and three runs, and Williams was a perfect 4-for-4 with four runs and a walk.

Hunter Hope delivered a two-run home run as part of a four-run third inning that gave Tulane a 6-2 lead, and DeHart followed with a three-run blast in the fourth that extended the advantage to 9-2.

Freshman Chase Solesky (4-2) earned the win in relief of starter Sam Bjorngjeld, allowing one run on four hits in 4.0 innings with four strikeouts. Senior Christian Colletti closed out the game with a scoreless ninth inning.

Tulane plays host to UNO at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Greer Field at Turchin Stadium in its final home game of the season.

