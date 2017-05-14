Nicholls hangs on to beat UNO

Nicholls State scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning to take an 8-7 series-clinching victory over the University of New Orleans, Sunday afternoon.

The Colonels now sit at 28-25 overall and 14-13 in the Southland Conference. Nicholls is currently in seventh place with one series left at Central Arkansas. The Colonels own head-to-head tiebreakers over sixth-place Lamar (15-12 SLC), eighth-place Stephen F. Austin (14-13) and ninth-place UNO (13-14).

This victory also marked Nicholls head baseball coach Seth Thibodeaux’s 200th win as the Colonels skipper.

“I am really proud of our guys handling an adverse situation,” Thibodeaux said. “It’s always special when our guys fight hard. I’m really proud of the efforts of our players. There were a lot of big plays made today – a lot of plays made in the outfield and a lot of big hits in some key moments. I just really enjoy coaching this baseball team and watching them get better as the season goes on.”

Game 1 between the Colonels and the Bears is set for Thursday at 6 p.m.

