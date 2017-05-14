Southeastern Louisiana gets sweep of Central Arkansas

Southeastern scored single runs in three of the first four innings and three Lion pitchers combined to hold off Central Arkansas in a 3-2 Southland Conference.more>>
Southeastern scored single runs in three of the first four innings and three Lion pitchers combined to hold off Central Arkansas in a 3-2 Southland Conference.more>>
Nicholls State scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning to take an 8-7 series-clinching victory over the University of New Orleans Sunday afternoon.more>>
Nicholls State scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning to take an 8-7 series-clinching victory over the University of New Orleans Sunday afternoon.more>>
Sunday was a festive day for Tulane baseball, as the program honored its senior class and celebrated Mother’s Day amid an 11-4 win over Houston in the final American Athletic Conference home game of the season at Greer Field at Turchin Stadium.more>>
Sunday was a festive day for Tulane baseball, as the program honored its senior class and celebrated Mother’s Day amid an 11-4 win over Houston in the final American Athletic Conference home game of the season at Greer Field at Turchin Stadium.more>>
It's the official welcome to the NFL for Saints rookies.more>>
It's the official welcome to the NFL for Saints rookies.more>>