Southeastern Louisiana gets sweep of Central Arkansas

Southeastern Louisiana scored single runs in three of the first four innings and three Lion pitchers combined to hold off Central Arkansas in a 3-2 victory in Southland Conference play.

The win helped the Lions (34-16, 20-10 Southland) sweep the series from the Bears (28-23, 15-12 Southland), giving Southeastern its third-consecutive season of at least 20 conference wins.

With the win, the second-place Lions sit 1.5 games back of league-leader McNeese State. Southeastern, which has wrapped up its Southland schedule, can finish anywhere from first to third.

The Lions could share the regular season title if Lamar sweeps a three-game conference series from the Cowboys this weekend and Stephen F. Austin takes at least a pair from Houston Baptist.

Southeastern returns to the road Tuesday for the final time during the regular season, traveling to Biloxi, Mississippi, for a game against No. 19-ranked Southern Miss (40-12).

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.