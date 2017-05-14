Baby Cakes slug their way past Reno - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Baby Cakes slug their way past Reno

Written by: Juan Kincaid, Sports Director
Baby Cakes logo (Source: Team Website) Baby Cakes logo (Source: Team Website)
(WVUE) -

Isaac Galloway ripped a pair of home runs and wrapped up an impressive weekend in Reno with five home runs and nine runs batted in as the 'Cakes defeated the Reno Aces 9-7.

The 'Cakes jumped on Aces starter Keyvious Sampson in the first inning scoring three times. New Orleans took advantage of three walks and Moises Sierra drove home a pair with a base hit and Matt Juengel hit a sacrifice fly to plate the third run.

New Orleans scored three more times in the third inning to take a 6-0 lead. 'Cakes starter Vance Worley (2-5) earned the win pitching six innings and allowed three runs on seven hits.

New Orleans (13-23) and Reno (22-15) split the series.

The 'Cakes return home for an eight-game homestand on Monday. New Orleans will start lefty Adam Conley against Salt Lake lefty Nate Smith.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

