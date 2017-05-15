Your Weather Authority: High pressure keeps the sun shining

High pressure will keep the area warm and sunny to start the week.

Highs will climb into the mid-80s Monday afternoon as a southeasterly wind flow develops. Overnight, calm and clear conditions will allow temperatures to fall into the mid to upper 60s.

We can expect to stay dry for the early part of the week, but as humidity noticeably increases mid-week, a very summer-like pattern will take hold.

Stray pop-up storms will become possible in the afternoons by late week and into the weekend.

