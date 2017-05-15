Two people wounded in separate overnight shootings

New Orleans police are investigating two overnight shootings

The first shooting happened near the intersection of St. Mary and Annunciation streets in the Lower Garden District.

Initial police reports indicate a man was shot in the back.

The next incident happened in the 14000 block of Linden Street in New Orleans East.

Police reports indicate a woman suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

No further information is currently available on either of these shootings.

