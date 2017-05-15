Two people wounded in separate overnight shootings

New Orleans police say a nine-year-old girl and a 41-year-old man were both injured after being struck by pellets fired from a paintball gun.more>>
One shooting happened in the Lower Garden District, while the other happened in New Orleans East.more>>
Highs will climb into the mid-80s Monday afternoon as a southeasterly wind flow develops.more>>
There are allegations of excessive force in Terrebonne Parish, after a man allegedly fired two shots at a dog.more>>
Families around New Orleans gathered this Mother's Day in backyards and at restaurants to pay tribute to mom. But in the Seventh Ward, there was a tribute like no other, in honor of a woman who recently died after a mass Mother's day shooting four years ago.more>>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.more>>
Boothe was best known for portraying villainous characters in "Deadwood," "Tombstone" and for his Emmy-winning role in the TV movie "The Guyana Tragedy" in which he played cult leader Jim Jones.more>>
The driver of the car thought she had put it in drive and accidentally took off backward at a high rate of speed, police say.more>>
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.more>>
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.more>>
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.more>>
The extortion scheme has created chaos in 150 countries and could wreak even greater havoc as more malicious variations appear.more>>
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.more>>
A Bennettsville man has been arrested and charged in connection with the May 5 death of Ella Lowery and the disappearance of her eight-year-old daughter, the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office announced today.more>>
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.more>>
