Two people wounded in separate overnight shootings

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

New Orleans police are investigating two overnight shootings

The first shooting happened near the intersection of St. Mary and Annunciation streets in the Lower Garden District.

Initial police reports indicate a man was shot in the back.

The next incident happened in the 14000 block of Linden Street in New Orleans East.

Police reports indicate a woman suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

No further information is currently available on either of these shootings.

