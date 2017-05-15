NOLA Weekend: Fun Kids Summer Activities for Learning in New Orleans

Robertson continues is recovery after a liver transplant last month.more>>
Perry will release her upcoming album "Witness" on June 9.more>>
The bill cleared a committee last month on a 6-1 vote.more>>
New Orleans police say a nine-year-old girl and a 41-year-old man were both injured after being struck by pellets fired from a paintball gun.more>>
One shooting happened in the Lower Garden District, while the other happened in New Orleans East.more>>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.more>>
The driver of the car thought she had put it in drive and accidentally took off backward at a high rate of speed, police say.more>>
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.more>>
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.more>>
Here are five ways to make you a less-likely victim of cyberhacking and those who would try to hold your data for ransom.more>>
The extortion scheme has created chaos in 150 countries and could wreak even greater havoc as more malicious variations appear.more>>
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.more>>
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.more>>
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.more>>
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.more>>
