Katy Perry tour will hit New Orleans in 2018

Katy Perry will hit the road to support her new album and one of the stops along the way will include New Orleans.

Perry will release her upcoming album "Witness" on June 9.

The extensive tour of North America to promote the album will hit The Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on January 5, 2018.

It will be Perry's first tour since 2015 and will begin in Columbus, Ohio on September 7, 2017.

As an added bonus for fans, anyone who buys a ticket for the concert will receive a copy of the album.

"Chained to the Rhythm" and "Bon Appetit" are the two singles from the album that have been released to date.

Perry is set to perform on the season finale of "Saturday Night Live" this weekend.

A full list of tour dates can be found below:

09/07 – Columbus, OH -- Schottenstein Center

09/09 – Montréal, QE -- Bell Centre

09/12 – Toronto, ON -- Air Canada Centre

09/18 – Philadelphia, PA -- Wells Fargo Center

09/21 – Uncasville, CT -- Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

09/25 – Washington, DC -- Verizon Center

09/29 – Boston, MA -- TD Garden

10/02 – New York, NY -- Madison Square Garden

10/03 – Uniondale, NY -- NYCB Live!: Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

10/08 – Newark, NJ -- Prudential Center

10/11 – Brooklyn, NY -- Barclays Center

10/15 – Nashville, TN -- Bridgestone Arena

10/16 – Louisville, KY -- KFC Yum! Center

10/19 – Pittsburgh, PA -- PPG Paints Arena

10/22 – St. Louis, MO -- Scottrade Center

10/24 – Chicago, IL -- United Center

11/07 – Los Angeles, CA -- STAPLES Center

11/14 – San Jose, CA -- SAP Center at San Jose

11/24 – Salt Lake City, UT -- Vivint Smart Home Arena

11/26 – Denver, CO -- Pepsi Center

11/28 – Omaha, NE -- CenturyLink Center

11/29 – Tulsa, OK -- BOK Center

12/01 – St. Paul, MN -- Xcel Energy Center

12/02 – Des Moines, IA -- Wells Fargo Arena

12/04 – Milwaukee, WI -- BMO Harris Bradley Center

12/06 – Detroit, MI -- Little Caesars Arena

12/09 – Indianapolis, IN -- Bankers Life Fieldhouse

12/10 – Cleveland, OH -- Quicken Loans Arena

12/12 – Atlanta, GA -- Philips Arena

12/15 – Tampa, FL -- Amalie Arena

12/17 – Orlando, FL -- Amway Center

12/20 – Miami, FL -- AmericanAirlines Arena

01/05 – New Orleans, LA -- Smoothie King Center

01/07 – Houston, TX -- Toyota Center

01/10 – San Antonio, TX -- AT&T Center

01/12 – Little Rock, AR -- Verizon Arena

01/14 – Dallas, TX -- American Airlines Center

01/19 – Phoenix, AZ -- Gila River Arena

01/20 – Las Vegas, NV -- T-Mobile Arena

01/31 – Sacramento, CA -- Golden1 Center

02/02 – Portland, OR -- Moda Center at Rose Quarter

02/03 – Tacoma, WA -- Tacoma Dome

02/05 – Vancouver, BC -- Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

