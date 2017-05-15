Katy Perry tour will hit New Orleans in 2018 - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Katy Perry tour will hit New Orleans in 2018

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
(WVUE) -

Katy Perry will hit the road to support her new album and one of the stops along the way will include New Orleans.

Perry will release her upcoming album "Witness" on June 9.

The extensive tour of North America to promote the album will hit The Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on January 5, 2018.

It will be Perry's first tour since 2015 and will begin in Columbus, Ohio on September 7, 2017.

As an added bonus for fans, anyone who buys a ticket for the concert will receive a copy of the album.

"Chained to the Rhythm" and "Bon Appetit" are the two singles from the album that have been released to date.

Perry is set to perform on the season finale of "Saturday Night Live" this weekend.

A full list of tour dates can be found below:

  • 09/07 – Columbus, OH -- Schottenstein Center
  • 09/09 – Montréal, QE -- Bell Centre
  • 09/12 – Toronto, ON -- Air Canada Centre
  • 09/18 – Philadelphia, PA -- Wells Fargo Center
  • 09/21 – Uncasville, CT -- Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
  • 09/25 – Washington, DC -- Verizon Center
  • 09/29 – Boston, MA -- TD Garden
  • 10/02 – New York, NY -- Madison Square Garden
  • 10/03 – Uniondale, NY -- NYCB Live!: Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
  • 10/08 – Newark, NJ -- Prudential Center
  • 10/11 – Brooklyn, NY -- Barclays Center
  • 10/15 – Nashville, TN -- Bridgestone Arena
  • 10/16 – Louisville, KY -- KFC Yum! Center
  • 10/19 – Pittsburgh, PA -- PPG Paints Arena
  • 10/22 – St. Louis, MO -- Scottrade Center
  • 10/24 – Chicago, IL -- United Center
  • 11/07 – Los Angeles, CA -- STAPLES Center
  • 11/14 – San Jose, CA -- SAP Center at San Jose
  • 11/24 – Salt Lake City, UT -- Vivint Smart Home Arena
  • 11/26 – Denver, CO -- Pepsi Center
  • 11/28 – Omaha, NE -- CenturyLink Center
  • 11/29 – Tulsa, OK -- BOK Center
  • 12/01 – St. Paul, MN -- Xcel Energy Center
  • 12/02 – Des Moines, IA -- Wells Fargo Arena
  • 12/04 – Milwaukee, WI -- BMO Harris Bradley Center
  • 12/06 – Detroit, MI -- Little Caesars Arena
  • 12/09 – Indianapolis, IN -- Bankers Life Fieldhouse
  • 12/10 – Cleveland, OH -- Quicken Loans Arena
  • 12/12 – Atlanta, GA -- Philips Arena
  • 12/15 – Tampa, FL -- Amalie Arena
  • 12/17 – Orlando, FL -- Amway Center
  • 12/20 – Miami, FL -- AmericanAirlines Arena
  • 01/05 – New Orleans, LA -- Smoothie King Center
  • 01/07 – Houston, TX -- Toyota Center
  • 01/10 – San Antonio, TX -- AT&T Center
  • 01/12 – Little Rock, AR -- Verizon Arena
  • 01/14 – Dallas, TX -- American Airlines Center
  • 01/19 – Phoenix, AZ -- Gila River Arena
  • 01/20 – Las Vegas, NV -- T-Mobile Arena
  • 01/31 – Sacramento, CA -- Golden1 Center
  • 02/02 – Portland, OR -- Moda Center at Rose Quarter
  • 02/03 – Tacoma, WA -- Tacoma Dome
  • 02/05 – Vancouver, BC -- Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly