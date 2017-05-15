Update: Jarrius Robertson continues recovery, moved from ICU

Jarrius ‘Little JJ’ Robertson has been moved out of the intensive care unit to a regular hospital room, according to a Facebook post.

Robertson continues is recovery after a liver transplant last month.

Jarrius was born with a liver condition called Biliary Atresia. The bile ducts that lead from his liver to his small intestines were not present, leaving nowhere for toxins to go.

A GoFundme page was created to help cover medical expenses.

