Chef John Folse: Jumbo shrimp in creole mustard cream

The Germans were the first to create grainy, stone-ground mustard in Bayou Country. The Gulf of Mexico provided the pantry for jumbo, white shrimp and between the two, this unique dish emerged. Try serving the dish over pasta or simply smothered in Creole cream as an appetizer.

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Yields: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

3 dozen (12–15 count) shrimp, head on and tail-intact

2 tbsps Creole mustard

1 cup heavy whipping cream

¼ pound butter, divided

¼ cup chopped chives

½ cup sliced green onions

¼ cup diced red bell pepper

1 tsp dried tarragon

½ cup dry sherry

2 tbsps flour

1 cup shellfish stock

salt and black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

Method:

Peel the shell from the body of each shrimp, being careful not to separate the head or tail. Using a sharp paring knife, devein the tail and rinse under cold water. Set aside. In a large sauté pan, melt half of butter over medium-high heat. Do not brown or burn the butter. Sauté the shrimp, a few at a time, 1–2 minutes or until shrimp are pink and curled. Remove shrimp from sauté pan and keep warm. Add chives, green onions, bell pepper and tarragon. Sauté 2–3 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Deglaze pan with sherry and cook until all but 1 tablespoon of the liquid has evaporated. Sprinkle in flour and blend well into the mixture. Add Creole mustard, whipping cream and shellfish stock. Using a whisk, stir until all ingredients are incorporated and sauce thickens. If sauce is too thick, add additional stock or water. Season to taste with salt, pepper and granulated garlic. When ready to serve, bring sauce to a low boil and whisk in remaining butter, a few pats at a time, stirring constantly. Add shrimp to sauce and continue cooking until shrimp are heated and ready to serve. Serve hot over pasta or with crostinis.

