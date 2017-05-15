Chef John Folse: Jumbo shrimp in creole mustard cream

A Kenner man was arrested over the weekend after police say he accidentally shot another man in the stomach.more>>
Robertson continues is recovery after a liver transplant last month.more>>
The Germans were the first to create grainy, stone-ground mustard in Bayou Country. The Gulf of Mexico provided the pantry for jumbo, white shrimp and between the two, this unique dish emerged. Try serving the dish over pasta or simply smothered in Creole cream as an appetizer.more>>
New Orleans police say a nine-year-old girl and a 41-year-old man were both injured after being struck by pellets fired from a paintball gun.more>>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.more>>
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.more>>
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.more>>
The driver of the car thought she had put it in drive and accidentally took off backward at a high rate of speed, police say.more>>
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.more>>
Four men charged in connection with a brutal fraternity hazing ritual that killed a New York City college student are due in court to plead guilty.more>>
Here are five ways to make you a less-likely victim of cyberhacking and those who would try to hold your data for ransom.more>>
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.more>>
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.more>>
