Police: Kenner man shoots friend by accident

A Kenner man was arrested over the weekend after police say he accidentally shot another man in the stomach.more>>
A Kenner man was arrested over the weekend after police say he accidentally shot another man in the stomach.more>>
Robertson continues is recovery after a liver transplant last month.more>>
Robertson continues his recovery after a liver transplant last month.more>>
The Germans were the first to create grainy, stone-ground mustard in Bayou Country. The Gulf of Mexico provided the pantry for jumbo, white shrimp and between the two, this unique dish emerged. Try serving the dish over pasta or simply smothered in Creole cream as an appetizer.more>>
The Germans were the first to create grainy, stone-ground mustard in Bayou Country. The Gulf of Mexico provided the pantry for jumbo, white shrimp and between the two, this unique dish emerged. Try serving the dish over pasta or simply smothered in Creole cream as an appetizer.more>>
New Orleans police say a nine-year-old girl and a 41-year-old man were both injured after being struck by pellets fired from a paintball gun.more>>
New Orleans police say a nine-year-old girl and a 41-year-old man were both injured after being struck by pellets fired from a paintball gun.more>>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.more>>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.more>>
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.more>>
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.more>>
The driver of the car thought she had put it in drive and accidentally took off backward at a high rate of speed, police say.more>>
The driver of the car thought she had put it in drive and accidentally took off backward at a high rate of speed, police say.more>>
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.more>>
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.more>>
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.more>>
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.more>>
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.more>>
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.more>>
North Korea says the missile it launched over the weekend was a new type of long-range ballistic rocket that can carry a heavy nuclear warhead.more>>
North Korea says the missile it launched over the weekend was a new type of long-range ballistic rocket that can carry a heavy nuclear warhead.more>>
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.more>>
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.more>>
Four men charged in connection with a brutal fraternity hazing ritual that killed a New York City college student are due in court to plead guilty.more>>
Four men charged in connection with a brutal fraternity hazing ritual that killed a New York City college student are due in court to plead guilty.more>>