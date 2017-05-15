Police: Kenner man shoots friend by accident

A Kenner man was arrested over the weekend after police say he accidentally shot another man in the stomach.

On Sunday, the Kenner Police Department arrested 18-year-old Mario Iboy De La Cruz. He was charged with the crimes of negligent injuring and illegal use of weapons.

Police say around 1:43 a.m., nursing staff at Ochsner Kenner reported that at 17-year-old male had arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

From the investigation it was learned that the victim and Mario Iboy De La Cruz, who are acquaintances, were outside the Mazaj Restaurant & Café, located at 3244 Georgia Avenue, in Kenner, when Cruz brandished a handgun and began showing a group of subjects a Glock 9 mm, handgun.

While displaying the gun, Cruz pointed it at the victim and pulled the trigger at which time the gun discharged striking the victim in the abdomen area, piercing the victim’s kidney, liver, and diaphragm. Cruz took the victim to the hospital.

Kenner Police Chief Michael Glaser encourages anyone who has information concerning this shooting, to contact Detective Arthur Coll at (504) 712-2398. Mario Iboy De La Cruz remains in custody. No bond has been set.

The teen who was shot remains in the hospital in stable condition.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.