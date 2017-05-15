Woman climbs on top of P.G.T. Beauregard statue - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Woman climbs on top of P.G.T. Beauregard statue

Written by: Chris Finch, Digital Content Director
A woman wearing a blue shirt climbed to the top of the P.G.T. Beauregard statue on Monday. (FOX 8) A woman wearing a blue shirt climbed to the top of the P.G.T. Beauregard statue on Monday. (FOX 8)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

The New Orleans Police Department has placed barricades near the statue of P.G.T. Beauregard.

The barricades were placed near the entrance of City Park on Monday.

After they arrived, a woman climbed on the statue and appeared to spray it with a liquid and wipe it off.

Officers showed up shortly after noon and spoke with the woman, but she was not taken into custody.

This monument is one of two remaining Confederate-era monuments the Landrieu administration has promised to remove after the city council declared them public nuisances.

In the past several weeks, crews have taken down a statue of Jefferson Davis and the Liberty Place monument at the foot of Canal St.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

