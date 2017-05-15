FBI honors fallen officers

FBI agents and personnel took the time to honor fallen law enforcement officers during their annual memorial today at the New Orleans Museum of Art.more>>
FBI agents and personnel took the time to honor fallen law enforcement officers during their annual memorial today at the New Orleans Museum of Art.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department has placed barricades near the statue of P.G.T. Beauregard.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department has placed barricades near the statue of P.G.T. Beauregard.more>>
A Kenner man was arrested over the weekend after police say he accidentally shot another man in the stomach.more>>
A Kenner man was arrested over the weekend after police say he accidentally shot another man in the stomach.more>>
Robertson continues is recovery after a liver transplant last month.more>>
Robertson continues his recovery after a liver transplant last month.more>>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.more>>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.more>>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.more>>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.more>>
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.more>>
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.more>>
The driver of the car thought she had put it in drive and accidentally took off backward at a high rate of speed, police say.more>>
The driver of the car thought she had put it in drive and accidentally took off backward at a high rate of speed, police say.more>>
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.more>>
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.more>>
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.more>>
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.more>>
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.more>>
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.more>>
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.more>>
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.more>>
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.more>>
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.more>>