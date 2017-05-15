FBI honors fallen officers - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

FBI honors fallen officers

Written by: Rob Krieger, Reporter
Fallen officers were honored across the United States on Monday. (FOX 8) Fallen officers were honored across the United States on Monday. (FOX 8)
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

FBI agents and personnel took the time to honor fallen law enforcement officers during their annual memorial today at the New Orleans Museum of Art.

“They called, we responded. The tragedy and the loss of life needs to stop, there's been way too many people that have lost their lives protecting the citizens of Louisiana,” Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey Sallet with the FBI said.

The memorial honored FBI agents killed over the years and the ten officers killed in the past year in Louisiana.

St. Charles Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne spoke to the audience about the importance of honoring the men and women killed in the line of duty.

“This day and age we never know when tragedy will strike again, we hope never again, but we all know better. You and I and all the law enforcement officers around this country are doing God’s work but it sometimes comes at a very high price,” Sheriff Champagne said.

“We keep our heads down and we keep the fight going to that's what people in law-enforcement do they are the silent protectors of America and we will continue to move forward and silently protect America,” Sallet said.

