Jailed congressman gets furlough to attend daughter's wedding

Two deputies who were seen on cell phone video yelling and cursing at a suspect and the person filming have been fired, according to a news release from Terrebonne Sheriff Jerry Larpenter.more>>
Two deputies who were seen on cell phone video yelling and cursing at a suspect and the person filming have been fired, according to a news release from Terrebonne Sheriff Jerry Larpenter.more>>
Dell Demps and Alvin Gentry will return to their roles as general manager and head coach, respectively, in 2017-2018.more>>
Dell Demps and Alvin Gentry will return to their roles as general manager and head coach, respectively, in 2017-2018.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department has placed barricades near the statue of P.G.T. Beauregard.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department has placed barricades near the statue of P.G.T. Beauregard.more>>
We can expect it to stay dry for the early part of the week, but as humidity noticeably increases mid-week, a very summer-like pattern will take hold.more>>
We can expect it to stay dry for the early part of the week, but as humidity noticeably increases mid-week, a very summer-like pattern will take hold.more>>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.more>>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.more>>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.more>>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.more>>
Authorities in Shelby County have called a medical helicopter in to the scene of a school bus wreck that occurred in Shelbyville Monday afternoon.more>>
Authorities in Shelby County have called a medical helicopter in to the scene of a school bus wreck that occurred in Shelbyville Monday afternoon.more>>
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.more>>
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.more>>
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.more>>
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.more>>
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.more>>
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.more>>
Josh Vallum was sentenced to 49 years in prison Monday for a federal hate crime in the killing of Mercedes Williamson.more>>
Josh Vallum was sentenced to 49 years in prison Monday for a federal hate crime in the killing of Mercedes Williamson.more>>
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.more>>
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.more>>
Police discovered a woman's body 10 miles away, and investigators say the scenes are linked.more>>
Police discovered a woman's body 10 miles away, and investigators say the scenes are linked.more>>