P.G.T. Beauregard to stay for now, but city says it's coming down

The statue of P.G.T. Beauregard that sits at the entrance of City Park might not be removed for at least 30 days, according to a letter from New Orleans City Attorney Rebecca Dietz.

The letter was sent to the City Park Improvement Association on Friday.

“Though the City does not agree with NOCPIA's assertions, it recognizes NOCPIA's authority to own, manage, and maintain park property and wishes to resolve the competing claims to the Property and any issues arising therefrom in an amicable and expeditious manner. Thus, for a period of thirty (30) days from the date of this letter, the City and NOCPIA will engage in good-faith negotiations to attempt to resolve their competing claims. In the event that the claims are not successfully resolved by the good faith negotiations referenced above, then either party shall have the right to initiate mediation to resolve said claims.”

Richard Marksbury of the Monumental Task Committee emailed the letter to FOX 8 and said in a statement:

“I will be going to the 4thCircuit Court of Appeals in the morning to ask for a Temporary Restraining Order, and if necessary, appeal to the Louisiana Supreme Court. The issue of land and monument ownership, respectively, has been admitted by all concerned parties, i.e., State, City, City Park Improvement Association, to be complex and confusing."

However, the city says this is not accurate.

"The City maintains its position, which has been affirmed by the Courts, that it owns the PGT Beauregard statue and property which the statue sits on. The letter from the City Attorney, which was also signed by City Park Improvement Association clearly states that both sides agreed to engage in discussions over the next 30 days regarding any land ownership questions that the City Park Improvement Association has going forward. However, as the letter confirms, the City Park Improvement Association acknowledges that the City can and will move forward with removal of the monument. The City will move forward and has authority to do so," a spokesman for the Landrieu administration said in an email to FOX 8."

