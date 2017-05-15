David: Warm, dry week ahead

We can expect it to stay dry for the early part of the week, but as humidity noticeably increases mid-week, a very summer-like pattern will take hold.

It's unlikely to rain through Friday. The chances are too small to mention.

However a pattern change will develop over the weekend as high pressure breaks down and low pressure moves in from the west.

Daily rain chances will gradually go up beginning on Saturday and lasting into the early part of next week.

-David Bernard

