Gentry & Demps will return to Pelicans in 2017-2018

Dell Demps and Alvin Gentry will return to their roles as general manager and head coach, respectively, in 2017-2018. New Orleans Pelicans Owner Tom and Executive Vice President Mickey Loomis released a statement Monday:

“After careful and thorough review of basketball operations, we have made the determination that the best course of action as we move forward into the 2017-18 season is to continue under the leadership of General Manager Dell Demps and Head Coach Alvin Gentry,” said Loomis. “We will continue to evaluate important roles on both the administrative and coaching staffs which will be resolved at the appropriate time.”

“Our organizational expectations and goals have not changed and all of our efforts are focused on putting together a playoff caliber roster entering training camp and ultimately into the season,” said Benson. “The end result as we move forward – playoffs and winning a championship for our fans.”

The Pelicans finished 34-48 this season and missed the playoffs both seasons under Gentry.

