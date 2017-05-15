Terrebonne deputies fired after arrest video circulates on social media

Two deputies who were seen on cell phone video yelling and cursing at a suspect and the person filming have been fired, according to a news release from Terrebonne Sheriff Jerry Larpenter.

Larpenter said 25-year-old Joseph Paul Cehan III and 26-year-old Charles David Cook Jr. were terminated based on the findings of an internal affairs investigation. Larpenter said the officers were found in violation TPSO policy “Conduct unbecoming of a Police Officer.” A rookie deputy who was also on the scene was given a letter of reprimand.

The incident resulted from a complaint in which an 18-year-old man beat a dog on the head with a crescent wrench and then fired two shots at the dog with a .45 caliber handgun. Larpenter said the suspect’s mother witnessed the incident called the Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Lee Verdin Jr., of Dulac, was arrested for illegal use of a weapon, illegal carrying of a weapon and aggravated cruelty to animals. Verdin remains in the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice on a $75,000.00 bond.

Cehan was hired in June of 2014 as a patrol deputy. Cook was hired in July 2013 as a correctional officer and transferred to the patrol division in August 2014.

“The action of these deputies that was shared on social media does not reflect the attitude, training and professionalism of our office and will not be tolerated,” Larpenter said.

