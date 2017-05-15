Saints sign veteran guard Josh LeRibeus and others following rookie minicamp

Dell Demps and Alvin Gentry will return to their roles as general manager and head coach, respectively, in 2017-2018.more>>
Isaac Galloway ripped a pair of home runs and wrapped up an impressive weekend in Reno with five home runs and nine runs batted in as the 'Cakes defeated the Reno Aces 9-7.more>>
Southeastern scored single runs in three of the first four innings and three Lion pitchers combined to hold off Central Arkansas in a 3-2 Southland Conference.more>>
