Saints sign veteran guard Josh LeRibeus and others following rookie minicamp

Written by: Sean Fazende, Sports Reporter
The Saints have added veteran depth to their offensive line. The team announced they've signed guard Josh LeRibeus. LeRibeus was originally drafted by Washington in the third round (71st overall) of the 2012 draft.In four seasons, he played in 28 games with 12 starts.

Other Signings

RB Trey Edmunds

G Drew Iddings

G/T Khalif Barnes

TE Clay Harbor 

To make room for these additions, the Saints cut safety Shiloh Keo and waived wide receiver Ahmad Fullwood,  tackle Andrew Lauderdale, cornerback Anthony Gaitor and guard/center Clint Van Horn. 

