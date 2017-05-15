Saints sign veteran guard Josh LeRibeus and others following rookie minicamp

The Saints have signed veterans tight end Clay Harbor and offensive lineman Khalif Barnes, a source told FOX 8. Both participated in last weekend's rookie minicamp. Barnes bounced on and off the Saints' roster in 2016. He can play either guard or tackle. Harbor is entering his eighth season in the NFL. He's played for the Eagles, Jaguars, Patriots and Lions.His best season was 2014 in Jacksonville when he finished with 26 receptions for 289 yards and one touchdown. Both players sign...

