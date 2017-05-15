NOPD makes arrest in shooting of local rapper

New Orleans police have arrested a man in connection with the shooting death of a local rapper in April.

Investigators arrested 31-year-old Darryl Bannister Jr. on Monday. He now faces second-degree murder.

Banister is accused of shooting 27-year-old Desmone Jerome who was also known as rapper BTY YoungN.

Jerome was found shot to death at a gas station in the 9200 block of Airline Highway around 11:15 p.m. on April 29.

