Exclusive video: N.O. East gas station shootout

Investigators want to talk to a person of interest caught on camera about the shootout. (Source: Surveillance video)

No one was hurt. The gas station cashier's window is made of bullet proof glass. Nearby vehicles were damaged. (Source: Surveillance video)

Surveillance video given exclusively to FOX 8 shows people with guns in a shootout at a New Orleans East gas station.

Cameras from the Chevron at Michoud Boulevard and Chef Menteur Highway captured the moment on May 13 when gunmen opened fire at the gas station. The video also captured the moment the gunmen ran after a man in a white car begins shooting back.

Investigators want to talk to him, calling him a person of interest in the case.

"It just shows the lack of respect and concern for the city, the citizens and the police department when they can go in and do what ever they want without any fear of getting arrested or being punished," said Steve Brandt, the owner of nearby tire shop.

Witnesses tell FOX 8 that at least 30 shots were fired. A picture taken at the scene shows the parking lot littered with evidence markers.

"I think they had an automatic or semi-automatic cause you could see all the holes in the gas station," said Brandt. "So, thank God no one over there was in the way of that."

No one was hurt, but nearby vehicles were damaged. The gas station cashier's window is made of bulletproof glass.

Brandt says he's noticed a change in the neighborhood over the 35 years he's done business in the area. He worries that New Orleans East has been forgotten.

"We have no effort to get new business or companies relocated out here. We feel like we've kind of been abandoned by the city," said Brandt.

He notes criminals have sprayed painted his building and broken in several times.

"It used to be a place you wanted to come," said Brandt. "Now, it's like people are very concerned to even step out of their car."

If you can help investigators identify the person of interest or have other information that may help with the case, contact Crimestoppers at 822-1111 or crimestoppersgno.org.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.