New Orleans police investigating Mid City homicide

NEW ORLEANS, LA

New Orleans police are investigating a homicide in Mid City that left one man dead. Officers were called to the 200 block of North Rendon, Tuesday evening, according to police. 

We will provide more information as soon as it becomes available. 

If you have any information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. 

