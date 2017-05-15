Man arrested for stealing from Lafourche Parish department stores

Lafourche Parish deputies recovered over $4,000 of merchandise they said was stolen from local department stores over the past six months.

Deputies said they found the items in the possession of Carl Wilkinson Jr., 35, who allegedly stole at least two of the items.

In mid-April, detectives began investigating the theft of televisions from a Mathews department store. Detectives learned the same suspect was caught on camera stealing televisions.

Detectives also got a search warrant for a residence on West 133rd Street where Wilkinson was staying.

On May 11, detectives went to the address and immediately arrested Wilkinson. When deputies searched the residence, they discovered several like-new items along with the corresponding open boxes.

Investigators said Wilkinson admitted they were stolen and admitted to stealing some of the items himself.

Detectives learned the items had been stolen from the Mathews department store and a Galliano department store over the course of several months. After determining which stores from which the items were stolen, detectives learned the value of the items recovered was over $4,000.

Wilkinson was booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center on charges of felony theft of goods and illegal possession of stolen things. His bond is set at $12,000.

Detectives said additional charges are possible.

