Man arrested for stealing from Lafourche Parish department stores

The hit Netflix show "13 Reasons Why" that tackles issues like teenage suicide, cyber bullying and sexual assault is facing harsh criticism from the local mental health industry.more>>
The hit Netflix show "13 Reasons Why" that tackles issues like teenage suicide, cyber bullying and sexual assault is facing harsh criticism from the local mental health industry.more>>
At a time when bee populations have dipped, there's a local bee program that's bucking the trend. And for a man who wants to become a Catholic monk, it's a labor of devotion.more>>
At a time when bee populations have dipped, there's a local bee program that's bucking the trend. And for a man who wants to become a Catholic monk, it's a labor of devotion.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in Mid City that left one man dead.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in Mid City that left one man dead.more>>
Two deputies who were seen on cell phone video yelling and cursing at a suspect and the person filming have been fired, according to a news release from Terrebonne Sheriff Jerry Larpenter.more>>
Two deputies who were seen on cell phone video yelling and cursing at a suspect and the person filming have been fired, according to a news release from Terrebonne Sheriff Jerry Larpenter.more>>
Lafourche Parish deputies recovered over $4,000 of merchandise stolen from local department stores over the past six months. Deputies said they found the items in the possession of Carl Wilkinson Jr., 35, who they said stole at least two of the items.more>>
Lafourche Parish deputies recovered over $4,000 of merchandise stolen from local department stores over the past six months. Deputies said they found the items in the possession of Carl Wilkinson Jr., 35, who they said stole at least two of the items.more>>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.more>>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.more>>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.more>>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.more>>
Multiple students have been injured in a bus wreck in Shelby County Monday afternoon.more>>
Multiple students have been injured in a bus wreck in Shelby County Monday afternoon.more>>
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.more>>
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.more>>
Police discovered a woman's body 10 miles away, and investigators say the scenes are linked.more>>
Police discovered a woman's body 10 miles away, and investigators say the scenes are linked.more>>
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.more>>
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.more>>
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.more>>
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.more>>
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.more>>
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.more>>
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.more>>
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.more>>
The Washington Post is reporting that President Donald Trump revealed “highly classified information” to the Russian ambassador during a meeting at the White House last week.more>>
The Washington Post is reporting that President Donald Trump revealed “highly classified information” to the Russian ambassador during a meeting at the White House last week.more>>