Bees Sting Baby Cakes

Nolan Fontana's three-run homer capped a five-run fifth-inning outburst for the Salt Lake Bees, who defeated the New Orleans Baby Cakes, 6-4, Monday night.more>>
Dell Demps and Alvin Gentry will return to their roles as general manager and head coach, respectively, in 2017-2018.more>>
Isaac Galloway ripped a pair of home runs and wrapped up an impressive weekend in Reno with five home runs and nine runs batted in as the 'Cakes defeated the Reno Aces 9-7.more>>
