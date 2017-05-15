1 person killed, 2 others injured in Algiers shooting

Police responded Monday night to a triple shooting in Algiers.

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. in the 5200 block of Timber Haven Lane. Police said one person died on the scene, another was taken to the hospital by EMS and a third was taken to the hospital in a private car.

NOPD has not released any information about the victims, and there is no word on a suspect or motive.

