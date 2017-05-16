Last-ditch court fight planned to save Beauregard monument

The fight over the P.G.T. Beauregard monument is heading back to court Tuesday.

This time supporters hope a higher court will block the city's removal process.

Attorneys for the monumental task committee say they're heading to the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeal Tuesday in a last-ditch effort to keep the monument in place in front of the entrance to City Park.

The announcement comes after a letter from the city seemed to show City Park and city leaders entered into a 30-day period to determine the ownership of the land beneath the monument and by extension, ownership of the monument itself.

The Monumental Task Committee contends that if City Park owns the land, then the nuisance ordinance that targeted the Beauregard monument would not be valid because the monument would then not be on city property.

The city says it remains intent on removing the monument soon.

Citing a letter, from the city attorney confirms the group responsible for City Park understands the city has the authority to remove the statue.

FOX 8 legal analyst Joe Raspanti said the whole process has become confusing.

“It sounds like City Park and the city have agreed to have a 30-day break to decide who really owns certain properties that may be underneath the monument,” Raspanti said. “But the city says ‘well were still going to go forward and take the monument down’ and the monument committee is saying ‘oh no you're not we want a temporary restraining order’ for 15 or 30 days I would assume to stop this.”

Monday city crews dropped off barricades near the monument. Before removing the Liberty monument and Jefferson Davis monument, workers moved equipment into place.

