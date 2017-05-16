Your Weather Authority: Warm and dry through mid-week

Warm and dry conditions will continue through mid-week, then a very summer-like pattern will take hold with humidity on the rise.

During the afternoon, highs will reach the mid to upper 80s and feel like the 90s in spots.

A stray chance for rain exists for the end of the work week, but chances are around 20 percent or less.

A pattern change will develop over the weekend as high pressure breaks down and low pressure moves in from the west.

Daily rain chances will gradually go up beginning on Saturday and lasting into the early part of next week.

