Police: Slidell father kills 7-week-old son

A Slidell man is facing a first-degree murder charge after beating his seven-week-old son to death, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.

Police say on May 10, officers responded to 1200 Eagle Lake Boulevard in reference to an infant who wasn’t breathing. The seven-week-old, identified as Karter Smith, was revived by emergency medical technicians and rushed to the hospital.

Doctors determined that Karter had severe head injuries, which prompted investigators to question Karter’s father, 25-year-old Anthony Dearmas.

Sheriff Randy Smith said Dearmas initially fabricated a story, but eventually told detectives that he punched Karter off of the couch, causing him to fall on his head. Dearmas claimed he became frustrated because of the child's constant crying.

Detectives arrested Dearmas and charged him with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.

As the week progressed, Karter was determined to be brain dead due to his injuries, and as a result, passed away May 13. The St. Tammany Parish Coroner conducted an autopsy on Monday.

Dr. Charles Preston determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma to the head, and the manner of death to be child abuse homicide.

Dearmas who is still in the St. Tammany Parish Jail, was additionally charged Monday morning with first-degree murder.

