Gas leak closes streets in Metairie

A busy intersection in Metairie is closed because of a gas leak, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department.

The leak is at the intersection of Division and Barbara streets.

The 2900 block of Hessmer Street is also closed while workers repair the gas leak.

The leak occurred while a crew was working in the area.

Barricades are in place and the public is advised to stay away from the area while the repairs are made.

There are no reports of any injuries.

