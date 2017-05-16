NOPD's VOWS unit makes two arrests in 24 hours

The NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad along with NOPD officers arrested two people wanted for aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

The arrests were made over a 24-hour period.

Officers arrested 44-year-old Christopher Ross for a domestic aggravated assault with a firearm. The incident took place on May 1 in the 4000 block of Downman Road. He was arrested at the same location today.

49-year-old Joseph Smooth, also arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm and aggravated battery. The incident occurred in the 6600 block of West Laverne Avenue on April 25, and the arrest took place at the same location.



The Violent Offender Warrant Squad (VOWS) is responsible for tracking down individuals who are wanted for serious crimes and apprehending suspects with outstanding warrants. This unit operates within the NOPD’s Special Operations Division and works in conjunction with the United States Marshals Office Fugitive Task Force.

