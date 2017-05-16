New Orleans police looking for runaway girl

New Orleans police need the public’s help finding a runaway girl that was last seen at her residence in the St. Roch area.

Keita Zenya, 16, was last spotted in the 2800 block of Law St. on Monday around 5 p.m. Police say she left her house without permission and has not been seen or heard from since.

If you know the girl’s whereabouts, please contact the NOPD’s Fifth District at 504-658-6050.

