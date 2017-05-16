Body of a man found in the Mississippi River in Plaquemines Pari - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Body of a man found in the Mississippi River in Plaquemines Parish

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA (WVUE) -

The body of an unidentified man was found Tuesday morning near Diamond in Plaquemines Parish.

According to a statement from the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office, the body was found around 11:15 a.m. on the west bank of the Mississippi River.

No further details are currently available.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly