Scalise defends Trump on Russia issue

U.S. Representative Steve Scalise (R-Metairie) defended President Donald Trump when he spoke with me today about the accusations that the president shared information with Russian leaders.

Scalise, the Majority Whip in the House said he is not sure of the exact information that was shared, but the White House has said it was wholly appropriate to share with the Russians.

Scalise said it is time the president is allowed to build relationships that could keep the country and the world safe.

"From what we've seen so far President Trump is trying to engage Russia more aggressively in fighting ISIS what detailed information was discussed I have a gun that information I hope to get more details but in the end I do think that it's important that Russia work with the United States to more aggressively combat Isis," Scalise said.

He said it is still important that the public finds out all the information that was shared but commended the president for unveiling some of that information Tuesday morning.

