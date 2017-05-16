Group says only City Park Improvement Association can fight Beauregard removal in court

Earlier in the day, there were only a few visitors to the statue. (FOX 8)

Members of the Monumental Task Committee said Tuesday that the group has no standing to file in the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals to seek preservation of the P.G.T. Beauregard monument as planned - only the City Park Improvement Association can do that because City Park owns the land.

That revelation came at a news conference held near the park's entrance where the statue stands. The group is now lobbying lawmakers to pass HB 71, which seeks to preserve all military monuments in a last-ditch effort to keep the statue where it is. The Senate will hear the bill next.

On Monday, Members of Louisiana’s Legislative Black Caucus say their colleagues showed a lack of leadership by advancing HB 71.

“This is not about patriotism. I support our veterans, I support people who fought for the United States, but what I don't support is white supremacy,” said Rep. C. Denise Marcelle (D-Baton Rouge).

Every African-American member of the house left the floor in protest Monday after the bill passed by a vote of 65-to-31.

“My bill in its current posture is a perfect exercise of democracy. Allows people to have their input in the decision to remove the monuments from the public spaces in which they live,” said Rep. Thomas Carmody (R-Shreveport).

