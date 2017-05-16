LIVE: Group says only City Park Improvement Association can fight Beauregard removal

Earlier in the day, there were only a few visitors to the statue. (FOX 8)

Crowds begin to gather around P.G.T. Beauregard before a press conference on Tuesday afternoon. (FOX 8)

Emotions over the Confederate-era monuments ran high in Baton Rouge and New Orleans on Tuesday.

Members of Louisiana’s legislative black caucus says their colleagues showed a lack of leadership by advancing a bill that would offer protections for military monuments.

“This is not about patriotism. I support our veterans, I support people who fought for the United States, but what I don't support is white supremacy,” said Rep. C. Denise Marcelle (D-Baton Rouge).

Every African-American member of the house left the floor in protest Monday after the bill passed by a vote of 65-to-31.

The Monumental Task Committee is holding a press conference at 4 p.m. at the P.G. T. Beauregard monument in City Park. The preservationist group has an announcement regarding monument removal & legislation.

“My bill in its current posture is a perfect exercise of democracy. Allows people to have their input in the decision to remove the monuments from the public spaces in which they live,” said Rep. Thomas Carmody (R-Shreveport).

The bill would ban the removal of any monument on public property commemorating a historic military figure or event unless voters approved the removal.

The bill now heads to the state Senate.

