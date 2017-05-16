NOPD: Shooting in Desire neighborhood leaves one man dead

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the Desire neighborhood that left a man dead. Police say that the shooting took place, Tuesday evening, in the 3700 block of Louisa Street.

We will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.

If you have any information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

