Hackers target Canal Place and Tanger Outlet Mall shoppers

Brooks Brothers workers acknowledge hackers were able to access payment information of people who shopped stores between April 2016 and March 2017. (Source: FOX 8 photo)

Shoppers of stores at Canal Place and Gonzales' Tanger Outlet Mall may want to double check their credit card activity.

Brooks Brothers workers acknowledge hackers were able to access payment information of people who shopped at 223 stores between April 2016 and March 2017. They insist the hacking threat is over. Their documents filed in the state of California indicate the retail chain is "continuing to review and enhance our security measures moving forward to help prevent a future incident."

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

