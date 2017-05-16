Hackers target Canal Place and Tanger Outlet Mall shoppers

Emotions over the Confederate-era monuments ran high in Baton Rouge and New Orleans on Tuesday.more>>
Emotions over the Confederate-era monuments ran high in Baton Rouge and New Orleans on Tuesday.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the Desire neighborhood that left a man dead.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the Desire neighborhood that left a man dead.more>>
The Army Corps of Engineers will practice removing and replacing 10-20 wooden needles this week in the Bonnet Carre Spillway in Norco.more>>
The Army Corps of Engineers will practice removing and replacing 10-20 wooden needles this week in the Bonnet Carre Spillway in Norco.more>>
Documents filed in the state of California indicate the targeted retail chain continues to review and enhance security measures.more>>
Documents filed in the state of California indicate the targeted retail chain continues to review and enhance security measures.more>>
The Saints don’t show any bias when it comes to where and how they acquire potential contributors to their secondary. Arthur Maulet could be the next undrafted player to land a key role with the black and gold.more>>
The Saints don’t show any bias when it comes to where and how they acquire potential contributors to their secondary. Arthur Maulet could be the next undrafted player to land a key role with the black and gold.more>>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.more>>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.more>>
Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.more>>
Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.more>>
Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.more>>
Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.more>>
New documents unsealed in federal court today reveal Dylann Roof’s parents tried to get help for his drug usage when he was just 14 years old.more>>
New documents unsealed in federal court today reveal Dylann Roof’s parents tried to get help for his drug usage when he was just 14 years old.more>>
Police say a man was having sex with a woman in a van when he was fatally shot in North Charleston.more>>
Police say a man was having sex with a woman in a van when he was fatally shot in North Charleston.more>>
It’s a great day at Chick-fil-A especially when new menu items are released. Chick-fil-A is embracing the flavors of summertime with two new backyard barbecue-inspired menu items available for a limited time.more>>
It’s a great day at Chick-fil-A especially when new menu items are released. Chick-fil-A is embracing the flavors of summertime with two new backyard barbecue-inspired menu items available for a limited time.more>>
In the first major development in the year-long murder mystery of the Rhoden family, authorities have charged witness with tampering with evidence, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced Tuesday afternoon.more>>
In the first major development in the year-long murder mystery of the Rhoden family, authorities have charged witness with tampering with evidence, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced Tuesday afternoon.more>>
A man who died trying to defuse an argument inside a Memphis IHOP was an Air Force veteran with four children.more>>
A man who died trying to defuse an argument inside a Memphis IHOP was an Air Force veteran with four children.more>>
A body found Sunday morning in a remote area near McColl has been identified as 8-year-old Iyana Lowery, who has been missing since May 5.more>>
A body found Sunday morning in a remote area near McColl has been identified as 8-year-old Iyana Lowery, who has been missing since May 5.more>>