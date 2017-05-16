Bonnet Carre Spillway test

The Army Corps of Engineers will practice removing and replacing 10-20 wooden needles this week in the Bonnet Carre Spillway in Norco.

The test will happen Thursday, May 18 at 9:30 a.m.

The Corps says it conducts the tests during high water season to make sure its crews are ready to respond, if and when needed. The Corps says it performs the tests when water is over the weir and passing through the needles to simulate conditions during an actual opening.

Officials estimate the test will take about two hours to lift and replace 10-20 wooden needles.

The Corps says it does not anticipate having to open the spillway structure this season. The decision to open the water control structure is determined by water flow and velocity. The Corps says the structure is opened when the high river flows exceed 1.25 million cubic feet per second (cfs). When it is open, the spillway can divert up to 250,000 cfs from the river into Lake Pontchartrain. The Corps says it relieves pressure on levees downriver.

The spillway was opened last year during a high water event.

