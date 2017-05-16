Metairie man shot and killed by Alabama deputy

Investigators say a Metairie man did not have a gun when he was shot and killed by an Alabama sheriff's deputy.The shooting happened Friday on I-10 in Baldwin County, near the Alabama-Florida line.

Baldwin County Sheriff Huey "Hoss" Mack said his deputies responded to a single vehicle crash around 5:15 p.m. after Jonathan Victor's car veered off the road and hit an embankment. The sheriff said Victor was covered in blood and seemed combative with first responders.

"At a point in time, a white male individual exited the passenger side of the vehicle and came out and continued to advance towards the deputy sheriff in an aggressive manner, " said Mack.

The sheriff said his deputy thought Victor was armed.

"There was, apparently, something was in the suspect's hands. At that point the deputy continued to give orders for the individual to get to the ground, drop whatever he had in his hands and the individual continued to advance toward the deputy sheriff. At that time the deputy sheriff fired more than one round from his patrol issued rifle," said Mack.

But, investigators did not find a gun on Victor's person or in his car. The shooting was captured on dash and body cam, and there is also cell phone video that the sheriff said investigators have recovered as evidence.

We talked to FOX 8 legal analyst Joe Raspanti about the case.

"The thing that jumps out at me is he was shot with a rifle, and what I know about guns is that rifles are for distance more than up close, and that could be problematic depending on how far away this guy may have been," said Raspanti. "What's in the man's hands is going to be important, how he acted, how fast he approached, all those things are important."

The sheriff said investigators did find two items in Victor's hands, but he's not saying yet what those items were.

We tried to get in touch with Victor's family, but our calls were not returned.

The Baldwin County Sheriff said based on preliminary findings of their Internal Affairs investigation into the shooting, the deputy followed department policy. He has been placed on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.

