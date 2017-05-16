LSU wins midweek finale over Northwestern State

On the heels of sweeping Auburn, LSU continued its hot streak with a 9-3 win over Northwestern State Tuesday night in Baton Rouge.

The Tigers improve to 36-17 overall and 8-6 in midweek games. Greg Deichmann, Zach Watson and Kramer Robertson all had home runs as the home team outhit the Demons, 14-7.

The night was not all smooth sailing for Deichmann, however, as he left the game in the bottom of the eighth after a collision while running down the first base line. Pitcher Tim Winders fielded a ground ball while stumbling and collided with Deichmann's left leg. The junior from New Orleans was helped off the field with a noticeable limp.

LSU returns to action Thursday night for a series at Mississippi State.

