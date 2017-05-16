LSU wins midweek finale over Northwestern State

Parker Bridwell and two relievers combined to face the minimum as the Salt Lake Bees blanked the New Orleans Baby Cakes, 1-0, on Tuesday night.more>>
Tulane closed out their 2017 campaign at Turchin Stadium with an 8-6 win over UNO that was full of offense.more>>
On the heels of sweeping Auburn, LSU continued their hot streak with a 9-3 win over Northwestern State Tuesday night in Baton Rouge.more>>
The Saints don’t show any bias when it comes to where and how they acquire potential contributors to their secondary. Arthur Maulet could be the next undrafted player to land a key role with the black and gold.more>>
Nolan Fontana's three-run homer capped a five-run fifth-inning outburst for the Salt Lake Bees, who defeated the New Orleans Baby Cakes, 6-4, Monday night.more>>
