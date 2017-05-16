Tulane evens series against UNO with victory

Tulane closed out its 2017 campaign at Turchin Stadium with an 8-6 win, Tuesday, over UNO that was full of offense.

The Green Wave built a 5-0 lead after three innings but their visitors responded by matching that run total in the top of the fourth. Tulane immediately responded by regaining the lead in the bottom of the frame and held on to tie the season series against the Privateers.

Hunter Hope led the Greenies, going 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI while Hunter Williams also had a home run, two hits and two RBI.

Both teams hit the road to complete their regular seasons, with UNO traveling to Northwestern State and Tulane to Memphis.

