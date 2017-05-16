Salt Lake City shuts out New Orleans

Parker Bridwell and two relievers combined to face the minimum as the Salt Lake Bees blanked the New Orleans Baby Cakes, 1-0, on Tuesday night.

Bridwell allowed just a leadoff single to center by Matt Juengel in the third inning, but recovered to induce a double play from Peter Mooney on the next batter, and went on to retire the final 14 Baby Cakes he faced.

Eduardo Paredes pitched a flawless eighth inning, and Damien Magnifico was perfect in the ninth to secure his first save.

'Cakes starter Scott Copeland matched zeroes with Bridwell until the sixth, when Shane Robinson ripped a one-out single to right and Kaleb Cowart followed with a double over the head of center fielder Isaac Galloway, who broke in momentarily upon contact.

The Bees and 'Cakes continue the series on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

