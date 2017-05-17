Boat explosion causes fire that damages three houses

A fire caused damage to three houses in the 7900 block of Breakwater Drive. (FOX 8)

A two-alarm fire destroyed three boathouses near Breakwater Park on Lake Pontchartrain Tuesday night, according to the New Orleans Fire Department. No one was injured.

The owner of a boat in the 7900 block Breakwater Drive said “he went to start his boat and it exploded” causing the fire.

The NOFD arrived on the scene around 10:30 p.m. and found smoke and fire coming from a two-story, wood-framed boathouse. The fire spread to two other houses.

Fire Boat Blaze was activated to fight the fire from the rear while firefighters fought the flames in the front of the houses.

Residents reported hearing a loud boom before they escaped their homes safely, firefighters said.

The fire was under control by 11:25 p.m. The cause remains under investigation.

