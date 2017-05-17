Man shot to death in St. Claude area

New Orleans police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the St. Claude area early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 1:39 a.m. in the 1200 block of Feliciana St.

Officers responded to a call of shots in the area. When they arrived, they found a man lying in the doorway of a residence and suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators do not have a motive or suspect in the case.

