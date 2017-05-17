P.G.T Beauregard statue hauled away from near the entrance to City Park

Crews working to remove the P.G.T. Beauregard monument removed the statue featuring the former Confederate General on his horse and the front of the pedestal featuring his name, title, dates of birth and death.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the St. Claude area early Wednesday morning.more>>
Emotions over the Confederate-era monuments ran high in Baton Rouge and New Orleans on Tuesday.more>>
A two-alarm fire destroyed three boathouses near Breakwater Park on Lake Pontchartrain Tuesday night, according to the New Orleans Fire Department.more>>
This time of year, many families from Louisiana are headed to the beaches in Alabama and Florida for a little fun in the sun. But if you just want a relaxing day on the Gulf - and if you want to collect seashells - Louisiana may have a perfect alternative.more>>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.more>>
Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.more>>
Five people were killed and four were injured following a crash involving a tractor-trailer on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.more>>
When an experiment involving color-changing fire exploded, 11 preschoolers were burned, one student was trampled and a teacher received scrapes and bruises.more>>
In the first major development in the year-long murder mystery of the Rhoden family, authorities have charged witness with tampering with evidence, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced Tuesday afternoon.more>>
A 7-year-old boy accidentally shot at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning is "improving," Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. The boy remains in a pediatric ICU unit in Lafayette. The first-grader was shot in his classroom when another student brought a gun to school. When it fell out of the other student's backpack, another student picked it up and it fired, striking the 7-year-old in the abdomen. Mancuso said the boy who was shot and the student who picked up the gun w...more>>
Authorities say a grandfather, grandmother and their grandson were killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon which also injured a granddaughter.more>>
A body found Sunday morning in a remote area near McColl has been identified as 8-year-old Iyana Lowery, who has been missing since May 5.more>>
