Local First Traffic: Vehicle in the water off I-10 near Bayou Sauvage

A vehicle has gone into the water off Interstate 10 near Bayou Sauvage.

Traffic slowdowns are beginning near mile marker 251 as drivers slow to look at the scene.

The driver of the pickup said he was looking at a police car with another driver pulled over when he veered off the road.

At that point the brakes on the pickup truck malfunctioned. With no way to stop the pickup truck, it's momentum carried it into the water.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.